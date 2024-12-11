TRANSFER TRACKER: Following the Arizona winter portal movement

Click the image to access our ongoing discussion about Arizona and the transfer portal.

The transfer portal window is officially open, but a number of players already indicated their plans to leave their current programs around the country prior to Monday. Arizona has seen several of its players opt for a move to the transfer portal already with the Wildcats quickly reaching double-digit transfers on the first day of the 20-day winter window. Non-graduate players will have until Dec. 28 to decide whether or not they want to test the transfer waters or wait until the spring window to make a decision. We will track all the transfer movement for Brent Brennan's program, and you can learn more about the latest transfers, including the impact on the potential loss, in the running log below.

Latest Arizona transfer portal departure count – 27

OFFENSE Quarterbacks - 2 - Brayden Dorman - Anthony Garcia Running backs - 2 - Brandon Johnson - Rayshon Luke Receivers/tight ends - 6 - Jackson Holman - AJ Jones - Reymello Murphy - Malachi Riley - Keyan Burnett - Dorian Thomas Offensive line - 4 - JT Hand - Wendell Moe - Jonah Rodriguez - Elijha Payne DEFENSE Defensive line - 5 - Tristan Davis - Bryce Echols - Nick Fernandez - Ta'ita'i Uiagalelei Linebackers - 2 - Kamuela Ka'aihue - Jacob Manu Defensive backs - 7 - Jai'Ayviauynn Celestine - Demetrius Freeney - Emmanuel Karnley - Gunner Maldonado - Tacario Davis - Dalton Johnson - Treydan Stukes

DL Nick Fernandez (Dec. 9)

Coming into Arizona, Nick Fernandez was a two-star recruit out of San Perdro, Calif. where he picked the Wildcats over offers from Colorado State, Boise State, Air Force and Army among others. As part of a Jedd Fisch recruiting class for the 2023 cycle, it was coach Jason Kaufusi that handled his recruitment. The thing that staff loved about Fernandez was his size and a frame that could put on muscle to be a high-level edge rusher. However, Fernandez really never developed and saw both the Fisch staff and the current Brent Brennan staff bring in more defensive lineman in front of him, which resulted into little to no playing time.

LB Kamuela Ka'aihue (Dec. 9)

As part of the 2023 class, linebacker Kamuela Ka'aihue was an under the radar two-star recruit out of Honolulu, Hawaii where he was recruited by former defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen. Ka'aihue picked Arizona over offers from Boise State, Hawaii and Nevada among others. While at Arizona, Ka'aihue showed development and found his way onto the field as a freshman during the 2023 season, which ended with the Wildcats pulling off a 38-24 win over Oklahoma in the Alamo Bowl. Although he was progressing, his playing time took a dip when the new coaching staff came in and the linebackers didn't really get switched out of the game very often. Plus, when Ka'aihue did get on the field, he went down with an injury that set him back once the opportunity came.

CB Emmanuel Karnley (Dec. 9)

The theme of the transfer portal is the 2023 recruiting class and cornerback Emmanuel Karnley was part of the class and was recruited by DeWayne Walker, who was part of the first staff Fisch put together. The development looked slow and unlikely for Karnley with the old coaching staff. However, with Brennan's staff and the help of defensive coordinator Duane Akina and cornerbacks coach Chip Viney, his development ski-rocketed. Midway through the 2024 season, Karnley became a starting cornerback along side Tacario Davis and helped solidify the No. 2 cornerback spot and the secondary as a whole before injuries started to pile up.

DE Tristan Davis (Dec. 9)

The size and frame of Tristan Davis made him an intriguing prospect for the 2023 recruiting class despite his low two-star ranking. Plus, he hand an ability to make sound, fundamental tackles. However while at Arizona, he saw little to no playing time and struggled to find his way on the field.

WR Malachi Riley (Dec. 8)

In the 2023 class, Malachi Riley was a high three-star recruit that was coveted by many programs with Arizona winning the recruiting battle over Arizona State, Auburn, Baylor and BYU among others. During his time at Arizona, Riley recorded five catches for 97 yards in 14 games played. His best performance came against Oregon State where he hauled in a 40-yard reception in the Wildcats' 27-24 win over the Beavers.

WR Jackson Holman (Dec. 8)

As part of the 2023 class, wide receiver Jackson Holman was an under the radar three-star recruit that picked the Wildcats over offers from Utah, Vanderbilt Army, Cornell and Idaho among others. While with Arizona, Holman saw some time on special teams. However, he never saw the field as a receiver as he was unable to crack the rotation even under the new coaching staff.

OL Jonah Rodriguez (Dec. 8)

After spending time at San Diego State, offensive lineman Jonah Rodriguez transferred to Arizona in hopes of becoming a key piece of the offensive line unit. However, during training camp Rodriguez saw most of his time with the third offensive unit. Although Rodriguez was listed as an offensive tackle and played that at San Diego State with Arizona he saw time not only at the tackle spot but at the guard position as well during training camp. The size of Rodriguez made the staff hesitant to play him solely at the tackle position. However, he struggled when given the chance on the second-unit forcing the staff to sit him for the season and see little playing time.

LB Jacob Manu (Dec. 8)

Over the course of the last three seasons linebacker Jacob Manu has been the heartbeat of the Wildcats' defense helping the program rebuild itself and into the 10-3 finish during the 2023 season. During his time with the program, Manu recorded 217 total tackles, 91 solo tackles, 17 tackles for loss and 7 1/2 sacks while coming away with two turnovers. With that, he earned AP First-Team All-Pac-12 honors.

CB Demetrius Freeney (Dec. 8)

After spending time in Miami, defensive back Demetrius Freeney entered the portal and picked to join Arizona. However, while in Tucson Freeney struggled in training camp and saw himself slip from the second-unit with some first-team reps to third string and very little time on the playing field. Due to injuries Arizona suffered throughout the season, Freeney became a part of the rotation in the final four games of the year. However, while on the field, offenses attacked his side and exposed the depth issues on the roster.

WR Reymello Murphy (Dec. 8)

Not much was know about wide receiver Reymello Murphy when he transferred to Arizona from Old Dominion expect for that he had the skills to be a threat at the slot receiver position in this offense. Throughout training camp, Murphy had time on the field with the first-team offense and was able to get open showing off his route running abilities. But, although he was open, it was a 50-50 chance that the ball was caught or dropped and that was his biggest issues and reason as to why he saw little playing time during the 2024 season.

CB Jai-Ayviauynn Celestine (Dec. 8)

When defensive back Jai-Ayviauynn Celestine was a add to the 2022 recruiting class he was a bit of an unknown with only small offer until Florida State and Arizona jumped in at the last minute. Celestine chose the Wildcats and began his journey as an unranked athlete in Tucson. While with the team, both staffs helped develop Celestine as a defensive back that played mostly in the slot, or nickel position. Over time, he was able to get into the rotation in the nickel defense. But, with a lot of developing still needed to be done, he struggled at times on the field and couldn't earn a starting job.



TE Keyan Burnett (Dec. 7)

The 2022 recruiting class is the best in program history in terms of ranking, it finished at No. 21 nationally. One of the first high-level recruits from that class to commit to Arizona was tight end Keyan Burnett, who's father Chester Burnett played linebacker at UA back in the 90's under Dick Tomey. As a four-star recruit and one of four players from Servite High School, there was a lot of hype surrounding Burnett. Athough he got some chances throughout the 2022 and 23

QB Anthony Garcia (Dec. 7)

After losing most of its quarterback room due to transfers and graduation, Arizona's new coaching staff went into the portal and add players to the room to help with depth if starter Noah Fifita was to get hurt. Before joining the Wildcats, Anthony Garcia was signed with San Jose State with Brennan and his staff before they moved to UA. SO, when that happened Garcia transferred to the program in hopes to be the No. QB on the roster. Throughout training camp, all of Arizona's backup quarterbacks on the roster struggled with picking up the offense and having any success against the defense. With that, the staff went with the veteran walk-on Cole Tannenbaum, who kept the backup role the entire 2024 season.

RB Brandon Johnson (Dec. 7)

As part of the 2023 recruiting class Brandon Johnson was the lone running back in the cycle for Arizona. He came to Tucson with UA having a loaded backfield with one NFL player in Michael Wiley and two other backs in Jonah Coleman and DJ Williams. Despite no playing time in his first season and a coaching change, Johnson came back to the program hoping to see himself get playing time with all three back ahead of him no longer with the team. However, the new staff brought in three backs that all got to see the field. Although Arizona went through its injuries this season, he never saw the field.

OL Wendell Moe (Dec. 6)

The 2022 recruiting class is one of the most stacked classes in Arizona history with it end highly rated and the hidden gems the staff was able to find. One of those gems was guard Wendell Moe, who was two-star recruit with just one other offer from Morgan State. During the 2022 season, Moe started on the bench but by the middle of the season Moe found himself in the starting lineup and by the 2023 season he became a key piece to the Wildcats' offensive line. However, like most of the roster with the new staff, Moe was in and out of the line due to injuries he suffered throughout the year and it even started back in training camp. He really never got fully healthy and seemed not at 100% during that time.

OL JT Hand (Dec. 4)

One of the longest tenured players on Arizona's roster was offensive lineman JT Hands, who was part of the 2021 recruiting class, which was recruited by Kevin Sumlin and Fisch when that change was made. Coming out of high school, Hand was a three-star center who's father played at Arizona. SO, despite the coaching change he stuck with his commitment and went to UA. Although he came in as a center both Fisch and Brennan's staff moved him around the offensive line and off the ball. With being moved around the line, Hand saw little playing time but stuck with the program trying to work his way in the rotation.

RB Rayshon Luke (Dec. 3)

One of the last additions to the 2022 class was four-star running back Rayhson Luke, who picked the Wildcats over offered from Louisville, Arizona State, UCLA and San Jose State among others. So, when Brennan and his staff came to Tucson they already knew Luke and had recruited him. Despite them already knowing Luke and liking his skill set, it was hard for the staff to find playing time for him with a crowded backfield at the start of the season. The, even with guys missing games, he still didn't see the field. Luke used his red-shirt for the 2024 season.



WR AJ Jones (Dec. 3)

Wide receiver AJ Jones came to Arizona as a three-star recruit that picked the Wildcats over offers from Arizona State, UCLA, San Diego State and Fresno State among others. Jones was part of the 2022 recruiting class. While at Arizona, Jones struggled to find playing time with guys like McMillan, Jacob Cowing and Dorian Singer playing in front of him. Still, he was able to collect five catches for 27 yards in 18 games played.

DL Bryce Echols (Dec. 2)

As part 2023 recruiting class, Bryce Echols signed with Arizona after his brother Hunter had success with the Fisch coaching staff. However, he was an unranked recruit and picked the Wildcats over offers from Butler, Dartmouth, Southern Utah and Valparaiso among others. Although he has a 6-foot-5 frame, Echols didn't really develop and struggled to get on the third-team defensive unit.

TE Dorian Thomas (Dec. 2)

Last off-season tight end Dorian Thomas entered the transfer portal and looked around for options. However, after talking with the new staff he decided to come back to the program and give Brennan a chance. But with lack of playing time and Arizona bringing new tight ends from the portal has forced Thomas to go back into the portal.

QB Brayden Dorman (Dec. 1)

Coming to Arizona in the 2023 recruiting class, quarterback Brayden Doorman was a highly rated four-star prospect out of Colorado who picked the Wildcats over offers from Cal, Colorado, Iowa State and Kansas among others. Even with a new coaching staff and other quarterbacks no longer on the roster, Dorman struggled in spring ball and training camp and got beat out by Tannenbaum for the back up job.

DL Ta'ita'i Uiagalelei (Dec. 10)

Coming out of high school, defensive lineman Ta'ita'i Uiagalelei was an under the radar three-star recruit that picked the Wildcats over offers from Washington State and Utah State. While at Arizona, Uiagalelei developed into a starting defensive lineman that can play across the line and showed off his versatility which helped the depth of the defensive line.

S Gunner Maldonado (Dec. 10)

After playing at Northwestern, safety Gunner Maldonado transferred to Arizona and played under Fisch from the first season that staff took over. During his time with the program he found his way into the starting lineup and developed despite playing for three different defensive coordinators. His most memorable moment came in the Alamo Bowl went he returned a fumble 87 yards for a touchdown in the Wildcats' 38-24 win over Oklahoma. The touchdown will go down as one of the biggest plays in program history.

OL Elijha Payne (Dec.10)

After coming to Arizona as part of the 2023 class as a three-star recruit, offensive lineman Elijha Payne picked the Wildcats over offers from Arizona State, Arkansas, UNLV and Utah State among others. During his time in Tucson, Payne struggled to stay healthy and on the field. It seemed that he was always hurt during camps and didn't give either coaching staff much time to evaluate him due to his injuries.

S Dalton Johnson (Dec. 11)

Over the last couple of seasons, safety Dalton Johnson has been a staple of the Wildcats' defense and has been versatile player playing not only in the secondary but at the linebacker spot as well with the team having injury issues during the 2024 season. During his time in Tucson, Johnson recorded 189 total tackles, 104 solo tackles, 11 tackles for loss, two sacks and one interception. In all, he has played in 37 games with the program.



CB Tacario Davis (Dec. 11)

Last off-season, cornerback Tacario Davis was one player that tested the portal with the new coaching staff but went through spring practice at Arizona to see what it would be like. After that, he decided to withdraw his name and come back as the No. 1 CB on the roster. Now, after a disappointing season as a team where Arizona went 4-8, Davis is re-entering the portal after collecting 44 tackles and two tackles for loss during the 2024 season.

DB Treydan Stukes (Dec. 11)