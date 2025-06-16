Arizona adds five commitments following latest visit weekend

Cornerback Xaier Hiler is one of three new additions for the Wildcats from Texas. (Photo by Instagram: @thexaierhiler)

Arizona's recruiting class has nearly doubled in a matter of days. The Wildcats hosted a major recruiting weekend in recent days, and it has led to several new commitments as the program begins to make headway in the 2026 cycle. Four of the five newest commits visited Tucson over the weekend sealing their decisions as the latest members of Brent Brennan's program. UA is now up to 12 commitments in the class and ranks 58th overall in the cycle. The staff has prioritized size in the current cycle, and most of the latest commitments address that need for the Wildcats.

TE Darren Schmitt flips from Boise State

The big news of the day came by way of a flipped commitment for the Wildcats. Arizona has been involved with Vancouver (Wash.) Evergreen tight end Darren Schmitt officially since May when tight ends coach Josh Miller decided to offer the 6-foot-5 prospect. Not long before that offer came in, the three-star tight end prospect had committed to Boise State. The Wildcats were able to convince him to take an official visit to Tucson over the weekend, and he officially flipped his commitment on Monday ahead of a previously planned visit to Boise State this week. Instead, he is the second tight end commitment for Miller and the Wildcats to go along with fellow Washingtonian Henry Gabalis, who plays at Everett High School and committed to UA back in April. Schmitt has been gaining steam this spring on the recruiting side with more offers and interest coming in ahead of his decision. Cal, Sacramento State and Portland State also offered the new Arizona commit.

Three Texans make the call for the Wildcats

Texas has become a priority recruiting area for Arizona under Brennan and the staff. That has only continued to be the case in Year 2 as the staff features more coaches with ties to the Lone Star State. Monday, the Wildcats three more prospects from Texas following their official visits to Arizona. That takes the total up to four overall in the class after the team previously added Allen High School standout receiver Caleb Smith back in early April.

All three newcomers from Texas will play on the defensive side of the ball, and among that group is versatile two-way prospect Griffin Tillis. The 5-foot-10, 175-pound recruit from Grand Oaks High School in Spring had his life change in a hurry over the last week. He previously camped with the Wildcats last week earning an offer from the staff, and he promptly set up an official visit with the team for the weekend. By Monday, he had committed to Arizona less than a week after picking up his offer from the program. The 2026 recruit earned some attention from Power 4 programs since early in the year with Pittsburgh becoming one of the first schools to enter the mix with an offer in January. Eventually, UNLV, UTEP, San Diego State and Louisiana entered the mix with offers but the opportunity to play for the Wildcats expedited the process. Tillis was the first of two defensive back commits on the day for the Wildcats.

Jaden Parker is another versatile Texan headed to Tucson for college following his decision on Monday. The 6-foot-2, 225-pound recruit from Anna High School joined Tillis in committing following his weekend visit with the Wildcats. The two-way standout will slide in as a linebacker for the Wildcats and will get the opportunity to play for Josh Bringuel who offered Parker following his performance at the SMU camp earlier this month. In all, it took less than two weeks for Parker to arrive at his decision as he picked the Wildcats over offers from programs such as Houston, San Diego State, UTEP, UTSA, New Mexico and Tulsa among others. The Aztecs had been set to host Parker on an official visit this weekend prior to his decision Monday. The linebacker prospect should bring some athleticism to the defense with his background as a basketball player in addition to his work on offense as a running back as well. He joins Dash Fifita on the linebacker commitment list for the Wildcats as the class continues to grow on that side of the ball.

Coaches will always look at size at the cornerback position and see something they can mold. Xaier Hiler will head to Arizona with an advantage in that regard. The new cornerback commit from Denton (Texas) Ryan checks in at 6-foot-4, and 190 pounds giving Chip Viney and the UA defensive staff a potentially important piece of the puzzle in the secondary for the future. Unlike his fellow Texans who decided Monday, Hiler has been on the radar for Arizona since earlier in the year. He was offered by Viney back in early March before he quickly set up an official visit with the team that he took over the weekend. That trip out to Tucson sealed his decision making him one of the newest members of the group. He is the first cornerback commit in the class and the third member of the secondary group along with Tillis and in-state prospect Hamisi Juma. Oregon State was the other top contender in his recruitment while Louisiana Tech, UTEP, Colorado State and Montana State had been part of the process as well.

Bay Area receiver RJ Mosely commits to Arizona