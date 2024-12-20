TRANSFER: Texas Tech OL Ty Buchanan will finish career at Arizona

Buchanan, a Corpus Christi native, spent three seasons back in his home state playing in 23 games for the Red Raiders. He made 11 appearances in 2024 and started seven games with four of those starts coming at left tackle and the other three coming on the right side.

Arizona knows it needs to bolster its offensive line after several departures following the end of the season, and the Wildcats took another step forward in doing so Friday. Texas Tech starting tackle Ty Buchanan announced his commitment to UA following a visit to Tucson giving Brent Brennan's program an experienced piece to use up front in 2025.

The Wildcats are now up to eight transfer additions in the cycle with Buchanan being one of two offensive linemen to give his commitment to UA on Friday along with Georgia Tech left tackle Jordan Brown.

Buchanan signed with USC out of Calallen High School as a member of the 2021 class and ranked as a high three-star recruit according to Rivals. The 6-foot-6, 305-pound lineman added offers from close to 30 programs before picking the Trojans.

He will have one season of remaining eligibility at Arizona after seeing the field in each of his three seasons in Lubbock following his redshirt year at USC.

The Wildcats are getting Buchanan coming off his most productive season with the big tackle having played 627 snaps this year. During 366 pass plays, Buchanan allowed 15 total pressures and just one sack with 10 quarterback hurries.

Arizona is in the process of revamping its offensive line with the departures of multiple starters including starting right tackle Jonah Savaiinaea who declared for the NFL draft.