TRANSFER: Arizona goes back east to land Mercyhurst WR/TE Cameron Barmore

Barmore hauled in 13 touchdowns on the season. (Photo by Mercyhurst athletics)

A new week means new additions from the transfer portal for Arizona as the Wildcats start Monday morning on a high note by landing Mercyhurst transfer wide receiver Cameron Barmore. Barmore announced his decision to join the program on both Instagram and Twitter. Barmore is a 6-foot-6, 230-pound receiver that signed with Mercyhurst out of Panama, N.Y. where he played ball at Panama High School. With the addition of Barmore, Arizona has added 14 transfers from the portal with eight coming on the offensive side of the football.

While at the FCS level with Mercyhurst. Barmore played on side oft he football but Arizona is focused on his offensive skills that helped him haul in 71 receptions and 913 yards while snagging 13 touchdowns on the season. It is noteworthy that this was the first season of football for Mecryhurst as a university. So, Barmore will have three years of eligibility when he comes to Tucson.

The thought is that Arizona will play Barmore at the tight end position given his frame and size that he brings to the table. What makes him interesting his route running and ability to get open in the end zone. As Arizona heads deeper into the offseason and gets closer to spring football, the number of additions from the portal to the roster will more than likely increase as this staff tries to get the program back on track.

Arizona winter transfer portal additions