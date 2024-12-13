COMMITMENT: Arizona lands productive New Mexico WR Luke Wysong

The first transfer portal addition for Arizona comes at a position of need. New Mexico receiver Luke Wysong committed to the Wildcats on Friday following a visit to Tucson earlier in the week. The 5-foot-10 redshirt junior from Rio Rancho, New Mexico put together a stellar fall for the Lobos as he caught 69 passes for 840 yards to lead the team in both receiving categories this year.

Those numbers were good enough to put him sixth overall in the Mountain West Conference in receiving yards and 49th nationally among all FBS players.

The Wildcats were able to see Wysong's talent firsthand this season as his lone touchdown came in the Week 1 loss to Arizona in Tucson. Wysong caught 8 passes for 129 yards in that game as well.

He had three games with at least 100 yards receiving this season highlighted by a 10-catch performance in a win against Utah State with a season-high 156 yards.

The Wildcats have lost four receivers to the transfer portal already this offseason, and Brent Brennan's staff has already been working to reload at the position. Wysong, who has one season of remaining eligibility, will help provide a proven playmaker to the group in 2025.

Wysong redshirted in 2023 but was productive throughout his four years in Albuquerque and will head to Tucson with 134 career catches, 1,465 yards receiving and 3 touchdowns. He started 11 games for the Lobos this season and has made 25 starts in his career overall.