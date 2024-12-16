TRANSFER UPDATE: Arizona adds to the defensive side of the ball

Now, Arizona has made a strong push on the defensive side of the ball adding three players with one edge rusher and two defensive backs.

Although the losses have been great for Arizona, over the weekend the team started to rebuild and put pieces together to solidify the roster for the 2025 season. The first addition of the transfer portal for the Wildcats was wide receiver Luke Wyson , who collected over 800 yards while with the Lobos.

Since the opening of the transfer portal, Arizona has suffered over nearly 30 transfers with key players in Jacob Manu, Treydan Stukes, Gunner Maldonado, Dalton Johnson, Genesis Smith and Tacario Davis just to name a few of the key defensive players on that side of the ball that are in the portal as we speak.

First, Arizona went into the FCS-level and added to its defensive line by snagging Chancellor Owens, who has 70 total tackles, 10 1/2 tackles for loss and four sacks while recording two forced fumbles.

After red shirting his freshman season, Owens has three years of eligibility. While picking his new school, he chose Arizona over offers from Nevada, FAU, Toledo and UTEP among others.

Once the Wildcats added on the defensive line, the staff worked to fix the secondary that saw X players enter the portal.

The first addition in the secondary was from the Mountain West and Brent Brennan's former school when UA snagged defensive back Michael Dansby, who has played the last three seasons with the Spartans.

During his time at SJSU, Dansby racked up 70 total tackles, 49 solo tackles and was active in the secondary with 20 pass deflections, five interceptions and a 100-yard pick-six against Fresno State. He has two years of eligibility left for Arizona.



The second addition in the secondary has a San Jose State flavor as well in Texas transfer defensive back Jay'Vion Cole, who prior to his one season with the Longhorns played at for Brennan at SJSU and Cal Poly before that.

In his career, Cole has played in 17 FBS games and has recorded 39 total tackles, 29 solo tackles while intercepting four passes.

With the defensive additions, Arizona has now added four players from the portal with one one coming on the offensive side of the ball. Now, with the players from UA that have entered, you can fully expect for the Wildcats to add more from the portal and potentially retaining those that entered after conversations with the new offensive coordinator Seth Doege and whoever Brennan picks as the program's next defensive coordinator.