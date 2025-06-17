WATCH: Film on Arizona tight end commit Darren Schmitt

On Monday, Arizona landed a commitment from three-star tight end Darren Schmitt, who announced his decision to flip from Boise State to the Wildcats. Schmitt is a 6-foot-5, 220-pound prospect that had offers from California, Portland State and Sacramento State before flipping to the Wildcats.

During his junior season, Schmitt hauled in 15 catches for 196 yards. However, the impressive stat is that he was a monster in the red zone collecting five touchdowns on the season.