TRANSFER: UT Martin DL Deshawn McKnight will make the move to Arizona

He is the ninth transfer addition for UA in the current cycle, and will join the Wildcats coming off a strong season with the Skyhawks. The Sumter, South Carolina native, who began his career at Appalachian State, contributed this year with 21 tackles and 5.5 tackles for loss plus 4 sacks across 14 games.

Arizona has plenty of roster spots to fill this offseason, and among the positions hit the hardest by departures in the transfer portal is the defensive line. Brent Brennan's staff continued to address that need Friday as UA locked up a commitment from another FCS transfer after UT Martin junior Deshawn McKnight announced his pledge to the Wildcats.

McKnight helped UT Martin reach the second round of the FCS playoffs with three games with at least 3 tackles in the 2024 season. He had an impressive stretch in December when he had a sack in three consecutive games.

The 6-foot-3, 285-pound defensive lineman has the versatility to play some different roles for the Wildcats while providing some much needed experience to the defensive front.

McKnight was particularly impressive against the run during the 2024 season and that helped him receive a grade of 83.4 from PFF in that category. He played 407 snaps throughout the year.

He was credited with 21 total pressures this year plus 15 hurries and 7 hits on the quarterback.

The Wildcats will need to reload along the defensive line after losing a number of players following the season highlighted by Ta'ita'i Uiagalelei. McKnight is the second defensive lineman to join Arizona from the portal this offseason alongside another FCS player, Northwestern State's Chancellor Owens.