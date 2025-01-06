TRANSFER: Arizona snags DB Ayden Garnes out of the transfer portal

Monday morning, Arizona football was busy in the transfer portal adding to its 2025 roster by landing West Virginia defensive back Ayden Garnes, who announced his decision on his social media platforms.

Before making his decision, Garnes took a visit to Tucson two days prior. After the visit, he announced his final two teams in Arizona and Houston before ultimately picking the Wildcats.

Originally Garnes started his college career at Duquesne University where he spent two seasons totaling 84 tackles, 48 solo tackles, seven tackles for loss and four interceptions in 22 games. With that, he was named to First Team All-NEC as a defensive back.

