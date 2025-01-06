TRANSFER: Arizona snags DB Ayden Garnes out of the transfer portal

Monday morning, Arizona football was busy in the transfer portal adding to its 2025 roster by landing West Virginia defensive back Ayden Garnes, who announced his decision on his social media platforms.
Before making his decision, Garnes took a visit to Tucson two days prior. After the visit, he announced his final two teams in Arizona and Houston before ultimately picking the Wildcats.
Originally Garnes started his college career at Duquesne University where he spent two seasons totaling 84 tackles, 48 solo tackles, seven tackles for loss and four interceptions in 22 games. With that, he was named to First Team All-NEC as a defensive back.
In his one season at West Virginia, Garnes played in six games and where he collected 25 tackles and 19 solo tackles while being a rotational defensive back. He didn't play against Arizona when WVU came down to Tucson and walked out with the 31-26 win over the Wildcats.
Overall, Arizona has managed to retain defensive backs Genesis Smith, Treydan Stukes and Dalton Johnson, who all tested the transfer portal. Even with the addition of the 6-foot Garnes there is still room on the roster for the Wildcats to look for more secondary help ahead of spring football.
