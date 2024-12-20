TRANSFER: Arizona adds size upfront by landing OL Jordan Brown

It's been a busy 48 hours for Arizona and coach Brent Brennan as the team has welcomed back two starters on defense in Genesis Smith and Dalton Johnson and has seen quarterback Noah Fifita announce that he is remaining with the program.

As if that wasn't enough, the Wildcats have been busy in the portal adding a total of six transfers with three coming on the offensive side of the ball. Now, that number has grown to seven with UA snagging Georgia Tech transfer offensive lineman Jordan Borwn.

With the addition of Brown, Arizona has added its second offensive lineman from the portal. Earlier Friday morning, the Wildcats landed a commitment from Texas Tech offensive tackle Ty Buchanan showing that upgrading the line is near the top of UA's priority list.