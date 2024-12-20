TRANSFER: Arizona adds size upfront by landing OL Jordan Brown

It's been a busy 48 hours for Arizona and coach Brent Brennan as the team has welcomed back two starters on defense in Genesis Smith and Dalton Johnson and has seen quarterback Noah Fifita announce that he is remaining with the program.
As if that wasn't enough, the Wildcats have been busy in the portal adding a total of six transfers with three coming on the offensive side of the ball. Now, that number has grown to seven with UA snagging Georgia Tech transfer offensive lineman Jordan Borwn.
With the addition of Brown, Arizona has added its second offensive lineman from the portal. Earlier Friday morning, the Wildcats landed a commitment from Texas Tech offensive tackle Ty Buchanan showing that upgrading the line is near the top of UA's priority list.
Brown is an offensive lineman with a frame of 6-foo-5, 315 pounds which makes him a force as an offensive tackle. While playing left tackle, he took 92 snaps in pass blocking 116 in the running game.
This marks the third program Brown has played for as he has transferred from Charlotte to Georgia Tech and now is in Tucson with the Wildcats. Arizona was the first to offer him and got him on campus where the staff was able to win him over.
Arizona has seen four lineman enter the transfer portal and saw Jonah Savaiinaea declare for the NFL Draft. This means that you can expect the Wildcats to add more lineman from the portal.
