Arizona climbs the hill to Omaha in 4-3 win over No. 5 North Carolina

On Friday, Arizona opened its Super Regional in Chapel Hill falling 18-2 to No. 5 North Carolina in a game where almost everything and anything went from for head coach Chip Hale's squad. Things looked bleak for the Wildcats with their backs up against the wall needing to win two-straight games to advance to the College World Series. Following a 10-8 win on Saturday, Arizona found itself trailing 3-2 in the eight inning with the bases loaded as Mason White stepped up to the plate and knocked across a single that scored two giving the Wildcats the 4-3 lead. After gaining the lead, Arizona's back end of its bullpen locked in putting up back-to-back zeros on the boar, highlighted by closer Tony Pluta, who pitches 52 pitches the day before. Pluta was able to have a 1-2-3 inning capped off with a strikeout to seal UA's improbable trip to Omaha.

Throughout the series, Arizona's pitching struggled to get key out. However, on Sunday, the Wildcats staff put together a gem as starter Smith Bailey gave his team relief by going six innings giving up five hits, three walks and striking out four Tar Heels along the way. One big blast put a damper in Bailey's outing as UNC's Jackson Van De Brake hit a 3-run shot in the third, which was the whole offense for the Tar Heels in the game. As a team, Arizona managed to gather five hits in the game, but managed to get clutch hits when it matter most. With the win, Arizona is going to its 19th CWS in the history of the program and Hale is now in the same conversation as legends like Jerry Kindell, Andy Lopez and Jay Johnson as the most recent coaches to take the team to Omaha. Arizona will be facing off against Coastal Carolina in the first round of the CWS. The game will be a rematch of the 2016 world series where the Chanticleer won over the Wildcats with Johnson at the helm.