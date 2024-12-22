TRANSFER: Arizona lands more size in OL Ka'ena DeCarmbra from the portal

Sunday has been another busy day in the transfer portal for Arizona with the team adding Michigan transfer lineman Tristan Bounds early Sunday morning. Now, Brent Brennan and his staff have added another offensive lineman on Sunday by snagging Hawaii transfer Ka'ena DeCarmbra. DeCarmbra made his announcement on Instagram where he picked the Wildcats over offers Nevada, UCF, UTEP and North Texas among others.



During his time with the Rainbow Warriors, DeCarmbra worked his way up from the practice squad to starting guard/tackle making 18 starts on the offensive line. Coming to Arizona, DeCarmbra will have one year of eligibility and is coming off of a season where he was voted Hawaii's offensive MVP of the team. Arizona has been adding veteran leadership on the line and size. DeCarmbra meets that module with his 6-foot-3, 300-pound frame which makes him the perfect player to potentially replace key holes on the offensive line.



