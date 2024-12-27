TRANSFER: Arizona adds much needed depth in the QB room with Braedyn Locke

Outside of Fifita, the quarterback room was razor thin with very little talent, or experience behind him. Well, Brent Brennan and his staff have worked on the depth issue and have added Wisconsin transfer QB Braedyn Locke, who announced his commitment early Friday morning.

Throughout the 2024 season, Arizona had a steady hand at the quarterback position in Noah Fifita, who was locked in for the starting job before the team took to spring practice based off the success he had the previous year.

Over the last two years at Wisconsin, Locke started in 16 games and played in 11 games during the 2024 season. While on the field, he was able to total 2,713 yards, 18 touchdowns to 11 interceptions and completed 53.6% of his passes on 448 attempts through the air.

Before Wisconsin, Locke was at Mississippi State where he didn't see the field and transferred to the Badgers. So, Arizona will be his third school and he has two years of eligibility left.

Coming out of high school, Locke was a four-star quarterback from Rockwall, Texas where he signed with MSU over offers from Arkansas,Georgia Tech, Kansas and North Carolina among others.

The addition make sense for Arizona in many way. Not only is it added depth for the 2025 roster but it gives the program another player on the roster out of the state of Texas.

As Arizona continues in the Big 12, the program will be working harder each year to establish the state of Texas as a recruiting pipeline. Not only has the team added players from the state, but new offensive coordinator Seth Doege grew up there and played for Texas Tech.

Nothing will change in terms of Fifita being the starting quarterback but now with Locke, Arizona has another option if he gets injured.