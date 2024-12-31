TRANSFER: Arizona keeps momentum going by adding Tre Spivey from the portal

The name Spivey should be familiar to Arizona fans as he was considered to be going to the Wildcats under Jedd Fisch but on Signing Day committed and signed with Kansas State. Out of high school, he was a three-star recruit to eventually picked KSU over offers from UA, Arizona State, Kansas and BYU among others.

Arizona has been busy in the transfer portal and stays hot by adding Kansas State transfer wide receiver Tre Spivey, who announced his decision to join the Wildcats on Twitter (X) Tue afternoon.

Over the last two seasons with Kansas State, Spivey hasn't seen the field much playing in two games his freshman season and 12 games this past year. While on the field, he has managed to record 15 catches totaling 184 yards and one touchdown.

The single touchdown came against Cincinnati where Spivey recorded five catches for 63 yards to go along with the score.

In the last two games of the season, Spivery recorded nine receptions for 119 yards and a touchdown while averaging 13.2 yards a catch.

At this point, Arizona has added three receivers to its roster in transfers Luke Wysong, Kris Hutson and now Spivey. With the loss of Tetairoa McMillan to the NFL Draft and others on the roster that have entered the portal, it isn't crazy to believe that these new additions might be the two three receivers on the Wildcats' roster.

It seems that this could be the final addition in the receiving room for Arizona. However, with the way the portal works and players being able to enter after spring football, it isn't out of the realm of possibility that the Wildcats add another playmaker before the start of the 2025 season.