TRANSFER UPDATE: Arizona adds to its WR room by snagging Kris Hutson

At WSU, Kris Hutson had a career-high 683 yards while hauling in 54 receptions. (Photo by Young Kwak | Associated Press)

Advertisement

The transfer portal hasn't been friendly to Arizona when it first opened with 29 players entering the portal. However, as of the last week, or so UA has a hired a new offensive coordinator in Seth Doege, added New Mexico receiver Luke Wysong and has learned that quarterback Noah Fifita will be remaining with the program while defensive back Genesis Smith returning from the portal. It's been positive news for the Wildcats as the program looks to move in the right direction. Now, Arizona has received more positive news as Brennan and Doege have added more depth and talent to the receiving corps by landing former Washington State transfer receiver Kris Hutson for the 2025 roster.