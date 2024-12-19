TRANSFER UPDATE: Arizona adds to its WR room by snagging Kris Hutson

The transfer portal hasn't been friendly to Arizona when it first opened with 29 players entering the portal. However, as of the last week, or so UA has a hired a new offensive coordinator in Seth Doege, added New Mexico receiver Luke Wysong and has learned that quarterback Noah Fifita will be remaining with the program while defensive back Genesis Smith returning from the portal. It's been positive news for the Wildcats as the program looks to move in the right direction.
Now, Arizona has received more positive news as Brennan and Doege have added more depth and talent to the receiving corps by landing former Washington State transfer receiver Kris Hutson for the 2025 roster.
Last season with WSU, Hutson was the second leading receiver on the Cougars' roster with 54 catches totaling 683 yards while scoring two receiving touchdowns and one rushing touchdown.
Hutson's best game came against then-No. 25 Boise State where he raacked up nine catches for 126 yards averaging 14 yards per catch with a long of 45 yards.
Before WSU, the 5-foot-11, 175-pound receiver was at Oregon where he played four season totaling 936 yards on 80 receptions while scoring two touchdowns.
Out of high school, Hutson was a highly rated four-star recruit from St. John-Bosco High School in California. There, he picked the Ducks over offers from LSU, Georgia, USC and Arizona among others
Now with Hutson and Wysong, Arizona's has added two weapons to the receiving corps for Fifita and Doege. However, this may not be the end of the Wildcats adding talent on a room that struggled outside of future NFL draft pick Tetairoa McMillan.
