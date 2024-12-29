TRANSFER: Arizona adds to its backfield by landing RB Mike Mitchell

The transfer portal is officially closed but that isn't stopping teams from adding from the portal with players that have already entered. On Saturday afternoon, Arizona went into the portal and snagged its second transfer running back in former Utah Ute Mike Mitchell, who announced his decision on Twitter (X).
With three years of eligibility, Mitchell spent one season at Utah in a loaded running backs room where he still managed to rush for 158 yards on 47 rushes with a touchdown. His best game came against Colorado where he totaled 28 yards and found the end zone.
Out of high school, Mitchell was a three-star recruit out of Middleburg, Fla. where he picked the Utes over offers from Kentucky, Louisville, Iowa State and Appalachian State among others.
Right now, the Wildcats have four main running back on the roster on Kedrick Reescano, Wesley Yarbrough, Ismail Mahdi and now with the addition of Mitchell putting running back coach Alonzo Carter's group at the four deep mark.
