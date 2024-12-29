TRANSFER: Arizona adds to its backfield by landing RB Mike Mitchell

The transfer portal is officially closed but that isn't stopping teams from adding from the portal with players that have already entered. On Saturday afternoon, Arizona went into the portal and snagged its second transfer running back in former Utah Ute Mike Mitchell, who announced his decision on Twitter (X).

With three years of eligibility, Mitchell spent one season at Utah in a loaded running backs room where he still managed to rush for 158 yards on 47 rushes with a touchdown. His best game came against Colorado where he totaled 28 yards and found the end zone.