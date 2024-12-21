TRANSFER: FCS tackles leader Blake Gotcher commits to Arizona

A Buck Buchanan Award finalist, the Northwestern State redshirt junior quickly grabbed the attention of the UA staff. Saturday, the 6-foot-1, 225-pound transfer committed to the Wildcats while on a visit to the school.

Arizona had to watch its top linebacker, Jacob Manu, enter the portal and commit to Washington this month but Brent Brennan 's staff has quickly found an immediate replacement. Blake Gotcher entered the transfer portal this month as the top tackler at the FCS level.

Gotcher racked up a staggering 162 tackles this season, which is 29 more than the second player on the list — Colgate's Cole Kozlowski. The Little Elm, Texas native, who was previously at Lamar, also had 10 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, an interception and a pair of pass breakups during the 2024 season.

In 12 games, Gotcher only had one game in which he didn't have double-digit tackles this year. He also had a performance with 23 tackles against Prairie View A&M.

He had six games with at least 16 tackles this year.

His 162 tackles was the fourth most in program history at Northwestern State.

Gotcher redshirted his final season at Lamar allowing him to have an extra season of eligibility that he will now use to close out his career in Tucson.

The transfer addition is a needed one for Danny Gonzales with UA losing key players at the position including Manu and Kamuela Ka'aihue following the season.

Gotcher is the first transfer linebacker to give UA his commitment in the current cycle and the 11th player overall. His teammate, defensive lineman Chancellor Owens, already committed to UA this month.

In all, three of Arizona's 11 transfer additions this winter are coming from the FCS level.

Gotcher is the second commitment of the day for Arizona following the addition of Texas State running back Ismail Mahdi.

The newest addition was named a second team Associated Press FCS All-American following the season. Eastern Michigan was his other known transfer offer.