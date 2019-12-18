This page will serve as a central hub for all the information coming in throughout the next three days as Arizona begins to add the pieces to its 2020 recruiting class during the early signing period.

SIGNED: NO BIO: The three-star quarterback from Gilbert High School was the first recruit to join Arizona's 2020 class. Plummer finished his senior season with 3,584 yards and 33 passing touchdowns to go with 502 yards on the ground and 10 rushing scores. He picked Arizona over offers from Colorado, Oregon State, Oklahoma State, Duke and North Texas. Film

SIGNED: NO BIO: The impressive defensive back from Culver City High School in Southern California was the second member of Arizona's recruiting class after he picked the Wildcats after visiting Tucson back in April. Crump only saw the college attention increase after his pledge to the Wildcats with Oregon State, BYU and San Diego State all becoming involved. He finished the season with 59 tackles (42 solo) to go with three interceptions and six pass breakups. Film

SIGNED: NO BIO: Arizona has continued to focus on finding talent in Florida and one of the prospects from the Sunshine State who will be making the trek across the country for college is the big offensive lineman from Deefield Beach High School. Jean committed to the Wildcats after taking an official visit early in the summer picking Arizona over offers from Florida Atlantic, USF, Indiana, Rutgers, Syracuse and Temple among others. Film

SIGNED: NO BIO: The three-star running back from Lakeridge High School was one of Arizona's commitments in the month of July. John took an official visit to see UA in June, and he turned into one of the first prospects running backs coach DeMarco Murray prioritized in the class. Eventually the Wildcats beat out programs such as Oregon, USC, Nebraska, Utah, BYU and Oregon State for his pledge. As a senior the three-star prospect ran for 2,074 yards and 21 touchdowns in addition to catching 12 passes for 214 yards. Film

SIGNED: NO BIO: One of Arizona's most important commitments in the class, the three-star prospect picked the Wildcats in July helping to fill a pressing need along the defensive line. The athletic defensive lineman could play multiple positions for the Wildcats, and UA's area recruiter Demetrice Martin made him a priority early in the process. Eventually, the 6-foot-5 recruit picked Arizona over offers from Arizona State, Hawaii, New Mexico and Sacramento State. He finished his senior season at Orange Vista High School with 28 tackles (19 solo) and five sacks earning him a spot on the All-CIF Division 12 team. Film

SIGNED: NO BIO: The three-star defensive back exploded onto the recruiting scene in the spring after performing well in 7-on-7 events. That brought him extra college attention and Arizona was one of the programs that identified him as a Power Five-level prospect. The Wildcats' coaches were eventually able to convince him to join the program in late July adding to haul for the month. He picked Arizona over offers from Oregon State, Boise State, Utah State, Nevada and Air Force. Oywak finished his senior season at Kentwood 30 tackles, four interceptions and five fumble recoveries earning him a first-team 4A NPSL Mountain selection. Film

SIGNED: NO BIO: The defensive lineman is one of the in-state prospects who decided to stay close to home and pick the Wildcats. Terry has strong blood lines with a father who was previously on staff at Boston College and a brother on the roster with the Golden Eagles. Terry made the most of his situation at Florence by becoming one of the most sought after prospects in the state. Eventually, he picked Arizona over offers from Nebraska, Utah, Cal, Boise State, Boston College, Kansas State and Arizona State. USC offered him after he committed to the Wildcats. He finished his senior season at Florence High with 70 tackles (47 solo), 10 tackles for loss and four sacks. Film

SIGNED: NO BIO: The three-star athlete from Florida was one of the latest recruits to join the Wildcats' 2020 class. Arizona had long been in pursuit of the versatile two-way star from Cardinal Gibbons High School, but he didn't take his official visit to see the program until December. Before he left Tucson he decided to commit to the program over offers from FAU, Tennessee, Kentucky, Louisville, Kansas State, Pittsburgh and Indiana among many others. Wright follows one of his old teammates to Tucson as former Cardinal Gibbons offensive lineman Jamari Williams is currently a freshman with the Wildcats. Wright is another prospect who has strong bloodlines with a brother who played in the NFL and another brother who is currently at Alabama. As a senior he caught 19 passes for 233 yards and four touchdowns. Film

SIGNED: NO BIO: Another one of Arizona's early summer commits, the Missouri-based offensive lineman is an important piece to the Wildcats' 2020 class. A center prospect, Baker has played at different positions along the offensive line giving him a strong skill set coming into his college career. The 6-foot-3 prospect picked Arizona over offers from Illinois, Kansas, Memphis, Navy and Wyoming in addition to more than a dozen others. Film

SIGNED: NO BIO: The three-star prospect from Klein Cain in Houston, Texas has continued to work his way up the rankings over the last several months. Arizona identified the big offensive lineman early and worked to get him in the mix for the 2020 class. Melton eventually picked Arizona over offers from Texas Tech, Kansas, Houston, UTSA and Utah State among many others. Film

SIGNED: NO BIO: One of the positions that Arizona's coaching staff prioritized throughout the early portion of the recruiting cycle was the wide receiver spot. The Wildcats want to have as much size outside moving forward, so adding a 6-foot-3 prospect like Miller to the class was a step in the right direction. The standout from Centennial High School in Peoria made an official visit to the in-state program down south in June before coming to his decision on Independence Day. Miller picked the Wildcats over offers from Arizona State, Iowa State, Wisconsin, Oregon State and Colorado State among others. As a senior Miller caught 30 passes for 460 yards and seven touchdowns. Film

SIGNED: NO BIO: Things moved quickly in the recruitment of the three-star linebacker from Baton Rouge. Triplett added an offer from Arizona late in the summer just before he planned to trim down his list and work toward making a decision ahead of his senior season. The offer from the Wildcats changed those plans and he immediately set up an official visit to make the trip out to Tucson to see the program up close. Ultimately, he picked Arizona over offers from Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, Louisville, Memphis and Colorado State among others. Film

SIGNED: NO BIO: Arizona went over seas for one of its commits in the class as the two-star athlete from Germany decided to make the move to the US back in October when he picked the Wildcats after taking an official visit to see the program up close. Miranda has good size and could fill a couple different roles for the Wildcats once he arrives on campus. As the process played out the Berlin-based recruit became a priority for the UA coaching staff and he eventually picked the Wildcats over offers from Cincinnati, Georgia Tech, UConn and Toledo among others. Film