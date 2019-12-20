GOAZCATS.com Today podcast: Early signing period recap (2020 class)
The Early signing period comes to a close Friday and this week Arizona signed 12 new prospects to National Letters of Intent. Head coach Kevin Sumlin is meeting with the media Friday afternoon to discuss the newest group of players, but before that happens GOAZCATS.com senior editor Matt Moreno sat down to give his thoughts on the class, who he likes and what else he wants to see from UA before the regular signing period in February.
List to the full episode below.
Podcast rundown
• Class overview (0:40)
Strengths: Solid size and athleticism across the board
Weaknesses: Lack of immediate help/JUCO prospects
• Offense overview (8:30)
- Favorite prospects: Will Plummer and Josh Baker
- Biggest concerns: Lack of punch at the offensive line position/lack of star power at the WR spot
• Defense overview (20:20)
- Favorite prospect: Dion Wilson Jr.
- Biggest concern: Lack of true impact player; lack of safety
• What’s next for the Wildcats? (29:25)
- Arizona has to secure prospects who didn’t sign
- Landing Jason Harris is a must
- Junior college and linemen are needed