The Early signing period comes to a close Friday and this week Arizona signed 12 new prospects to National Letters of Intent. Head coach Kevin Sumlin is meeting with the media Friday afternoon to discuss the newest group of players, but before that happens GOAZCATS.com senior editor Matt Moreno sat down to give his thoughts on the class, who he likes and what else he wants to see from UA before the regular signing period in February.

List to the full episode below.