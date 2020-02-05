Name: Leif Magnuson

Position: Offensive line

School: Bethlehem Catholic (Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada)

Height: 6-4 | Weight: 270

Committed: January 23, 2020

Rivals ranking: 5.5 3-star

Other offers: Kansas, Indiana, Washington State, Syracuse, Fresno State, Idaho, Kent State, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas State, Utah State

Recruiting battle: Arizona decided to continue to look outside the borders of the United States after the early signing period. Rather than look to prospects outside North America, however, the Wildcats kept it a little bit closer to home with some attention on recruits in the North. The Canadian offensive lineman from Saskatoon, Saskatchewan was previously committed to South Dakota, but as more college programs began to show interest he backed off that pledge by September and started to evaluate his other options. He took official visits to Indiana and Kansas before the early signing period, but he opted to wait out the process and eventually that led to the Wildcats sending offensive line coach Kyle DeVan to meet with him. After that visit the Wildcats offered and Magnuson committed to UA.

Notable: Magnuson has strong bloodlines with a father who played at Washington State plus uncles who played in both the CFL and NHL.

What Leif said: "I appreciated the way Arizona recruited me, up front and honest. The relationship we formed during my visits really helped make the family feel welcome. I love the weather, and the campus is awesome too."

GOAZCATS.com's final take: "Arizona had an idea that it could be losing an offensive line commit when Cedric Melton opted to hold off on signing during the early signing period. After the dead period was finished the Wildcats set their sights on the Canadian offensive lineman who was previously committed to South Dakota. There are certainly a a lot of qualities that stand out about the UA offensive line signee with his physicality being at the forefront of his game along with his aggressiveness. He is someone who will need some continued developing but should get an opportunity to contribute regularly at some point in his career – possibly soon." - GOAZCATS.com senior editor Matt Moreno.