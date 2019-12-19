Name: Roberto Miranda

Position: Wide Receiver

School: Schul-und Leistungssportzentrum (Berlin, Germany)

Height: 6-2 | Weight: 220

Committed: October 15, 2019

Rivals ranking: 5.4 2-star

Other offers: Akron, Cincinnati, Coastal Carolina, UConn, Eastern Michigan, Georgia Tech, Mercer, Toledo, Towson

Recruiting battle: As an international prospect the process tends to work a bit differently and it was certainly a recruitment that took some time to come together for Arizona when it comes to Miranda. The German receiver made a number of visits to colleges in the US over the course of the summer giving him some momentum on the recruiting trail. Still, the Wildcats prioritized him and brought him out to Tucson for an official visit and it wasn't long after that when the versatile European prospect decided to end his recruitment by picking the Pac-12 program.

Notable: The first international recruit to sign with Arizona since offensive lineman Harper Sherman (New Westminster, British Columbia, Canada) back in 2015.

What Roberto said: "I chose the University of Arizona because because of so many great reasons. During the time I have spent there, I have been able to see that this place has so much to offer. I already feel like a member of the Wildcat family and I know that I can give a lot back to the U of A."

GOAZCATS.com's final take: "The big receiver from Berlin, Germany is a real wildcard in the class. Arizona really likes the skill set that he brings to the table and he was someone who has been used all over the field in his career up to this point. His athleticism is something that jumps out right away and he has a good understanding of the game considering he plays overseas. It is clear he has received some good coaching giving him a leg up on other international recruits. I think his athleticism is something that is going to get him on the field early on in his career since he has some advanced skills, which is even more impressive considering his background as a prospect who didn't get a chance to play high school football in the US." - GOAZCATS.com senior editor Matt Moreno.