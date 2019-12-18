Name: Khary Crump Jr.

Position: Cornerback

School: Culver City High School (Hawthorne, California)

Height: 5-11 | Weight: 175

Committed: April 13, 2019

Rivals ranking: 5.6 3-star, No. 77 in California

Other offers: Oregon, BYU, Oregon State, Utah State, San Diego State

Recruiting battle: The three-star prospect from California broke the commitment drought for the Wildcats after the early commitment of quarterback Will Plummer in January. It took until the spring for Crump to make his decision, but after he had the opportunity to take a trip out to Tucson he came to his choice early in the process. After making his decision schools continued to stay active in his recruitment and Crump eventually took the process through the start of the early signing period when he ultimately decided to stick with his original pledge and sign with Arizona.

2019 stats: 59 tackles (42 solo), 6 pass breakups, 3 interceptions

Notable: Was selected to be a participant in the 2020 West Torrance Lions All-Star Game to be played in January.

What Khary said: “It is a college town that makes me look forward to putting in work without trouble both on and off the field.”

GOAZCATS.com's final take: "Crump is someone Arizona identified early as a priority recruit in the class and one of the things that stands out most about his game is his playmaking ability. He has good speed and a physicality about his game that stands out on film. I was able to get a glimpse of him early in the year at the Rivals 3-Stripe Camp in Los Angeles and he certainly has the skill set and instincts to get on the field early in his career with the Wildcats." - GOAZCATS.com senior editor Matt Moreno.