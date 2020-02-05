Name: Derick Mourning

Position: Outside linebacker

School: Paetow High School (Katy, Texas)

Height: 6-3 | Weight: 215

Committed: February 2, 2020

Rivals ranking: 5. 2-star

Other offers: Louisiana-Monroe, Sam Houston State, Tulsa, East Texas Baptist

Recruiting battle: Arizona jumped into the battle for Mourning late in the process coming in with an offer just in the last couple weeks. The big linebacker had plenty of interest from programs across the country, but academic concerns kept Power Five schools from entering the mix. That left Arizona as his only Power Five offer and the Wildcats moved quickly to get him on campus and locked up before he returned home from his official visit to Tucson over the weekend.

2019 stats: 75 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 7 sacks, 1 interception, 4 pass breakups, 1 forced fumble, 3 fumble recoveries

What Derick said: "I chose to attend the University of Arizona because I felt that I had found a program where I could grow as an individual. Coach Sumlin and the entire staff are committed to my success on the field and academically ... and that is truly empowering."

GOAZCATS.com's final take: "There is a certain amount of risk involved for Arizona offering a prospect who had academic concerns that scared away some other programs. However, the big linebacker from Texas feels like he is worth that risk. If not for those concerns there is a chance Arizona might not have been able to get him on board because of his talent level. He is the right type of recruit to fit the scheme coming to UA this season under new defensive coordinator Paul Rhoads. He has the versatility to fit at several different positions within that scheme and he has some speed that makes him a potential early impact type of player." - GOAZCATS.com senior editor Matt Moreno.