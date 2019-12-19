Name: Majon Wright

Position: Wide Receiver

School: Cardinal Gibbons High School (Fort Lauderdale, Florida)

Height: 6-2 | Weight: 197

Committed: December 15, 2019

Rivals ranking: 5.6 3-star, No. 33 athlete

Other offers: FIU, Kansas, Kansas State, Kentucky, Louisville, Marshall, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Tennessee, UCF

Recruiting battle: It was an interesting recruitment to follow as Majon Wright went through the process. His offer list is certainly impressive with plenty of Power Five programs but ultimately it would eventually come down to either staying close to home to play for a Group of Five school or going across the country to play in the Pac-12 at Arizona. Wright visited Arizona the last weekend before the early signing period and eventually picked the Wildcats before departing back to Florida before the end of the visit making him one of the last members to join the 2020 class ahead of the early signing period.

Career stats: 44 catches, 549 yards, 7 touchdowns; 13 tackles, 2 interceptions

Notable: His older brother Major played defensive back at Florida and was selected in the NFL Draft back in 2010. His other brother, Daniel, is currently a defensive back at Alabama. Is former teammates with current Arizona offensive lineman Jamari Williams.

What Majon said: "I can really say that Arizona feels a lot like home to me. All of the coaching staff made my family and I feel welcomed."

GOAZCATS.com's final take: "Arizona wants to continue to get bigger and more athletic on the outside at the receiver spot and Wright helps check off those boxes. He has strong bloodlines and that is a plus, but his game will fit right in with what the Wildcats want to do at the position. He is capable of playing on either side of the ball, but unlike his brothers his future will be on offense at wideout where he will provide explosiveness at an important position for UA. There is going to be quite a bit of competition at wide receiver in the coming years, but Wright has a chance to see some early playing time as his career gets going with the Wildcats." - GOAZCATS.com senior editor Matt Moreno.