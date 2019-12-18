Arizona had to deal with another late push from USC for one of its commitments this month. Wednesday it finally came to an end as the Wildcats were again able to hold the Trojans off to sign three-star defensive lineman prospect Regen Terry.

The Florence High School (Florence, Arizona) standout took an official visit to USC last weekend after originally committing to the Wildcats at the beginning of the month. Kevin Sumlin and his coaching staff made the 6-foot-4 prospect a priority throughout the process and the hard work paid off when he pulled the trigger in favor of the in-state school over offers from Nebraska, Kansas State, Boise State, Boston College and others.

The Trojans certainly turned up the heat in recent weeks with Clay Helton and defensive coordinator Clancy Pendergast making it out to his school to see him in person and meet with his family.

The pull to stay close to home always was an important factor in Terry's recruitment and he made multiple visits down to Tucson throughout the process. Eventually, he decided that Arizona was the place he wanted to be even without a defensive coordinator or defensive line coach in place.

UA outside receivers coach Taylor Mazzone was the lead recruiter for Terry and he said Wednesday that the new Wildcats' defensive lineman could play outside or inside for the team once he arrives on campus.

"He can do it all," Mazzone said. "A very special young man with his ability to make plays especially in the backfield and getting the quarterback."

Terry's bond with the staff was an important part of the process as he always had respect for what the program was selling him on.

"They're a great group of men," he previously said. "They care about you and they're up front, and that's what you want as a kid going into a college. People that are willing to help you get where you want. That's really good."

Terry's father, Reggie, was previously on staff at Boston College and he has an older brother who is on the roster with the Golden Eagles.

Last year USC made a late push for cornerback Christian Roland-Wallace, who like Terry, made a late official visit to see the Trojans up close only to ultimately stick with his original pledge.

The newest Wildcat was the first member of the defense to be announced by the program Wednesday morning.

