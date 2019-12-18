Arizona's coaches have made plenty of trips to Kansas throughout the year and one reason the staff has done that is to check in on the talent at Hutchinson Community College. The Wildcats have recruited the school previously with current offensive lineman Paiton Fears being an alum of the junior college.

Wednesday as the program announced the newest members of its class, a new name appeared as big tight end Stacey Marshall Jr. announced his decision to commit to the Wildcats over offers from UNLV, UTEP, Charlotte and others.

Arizona was in the hunt for a tight end in this class after three-star prospect Drake Dabney backed off his pledge earlier in the week. It worked out that Marshal was available and the staff moved quickly to get him on board.

A 6-foot-6 prospect, Marshall is an impressive blocker and that is something the coaching staff prioritized when looking at who could fill the spot in the 2020 class.

"We are really excited about him because he brings the size, athleticism and versatility of a true tight end that's gonna help compliment our offense," UA inside receivers coach Theron Aych said Wednesday after Marshall sent in his National Letter of Intent. " ... We're really excited to watch him."

Although he played in Kansas, Marshall is originally from Alabama. The Wildcats have not used the tight end position in the passing game much under Kevin Sumlin and offensive coordinator Noel Mazzone but Marshall's blocking ability is something that could get him on the field sooner rather than later in addition to his college experience at the junior college level.

One of the other reasons UA targeted the JUCO prospect was because he is on pace to get to Tucson in January and begin the next phase of his career as a midyear enrollee. He will have two more years of eligibility once he arrives to campus next month.

For more on Marshall's decision to commit to and sign with the Wildcats head to our Signing Day Central page as we continue to bring you the latest news on National Signing Day.