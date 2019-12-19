Name: Jalen John

Position: Running back

School: Lakeridge High School (Lake Oswego, Oregon)

Height: 5-11 | Weight: 210

Committed: July 15, 2019

Rivals ranking: 5.6 3-star, No. 5 in Oregon

Other offers: Nebraska, Oregon, Oregon State, USC, Utah

Recruiting battle: A quick glance at the Oregon-based running back's offer list before he was offered by the Wildcats was certainly impressive. Some of the top programs in the region offered the three-star running back including both Pac-12 programs in his home state. Typically, that is a recipe for a difficult recruitment for any program outside of Oregon. However, Arizona prioritized him early in the process and it paid off as he was convinced that Tucson should be his future home leading to a commitment in July.

2019 stats: 234 rushes, 2,074 yards, 21 touchdowns; 12 catches, 214 yards, 1 touchdown

What Jalen said: "I chose Arizona because I felt a sense of home there, and I connect with the coaches and players on a great level."

GOAZCATS.com's final take: "There are certainly some elements of a player like JJ Taylor when you watch John's film. He has a downhill style to his game and he isn't afraid of contact. The three-star prospect has better size than Taylor giving him a strong starting point. The Wildcats are not afraid to get all their running backs on the field early and John is someone I could see being a big part of the rotation right away as a freshman. He is a great fit for what the Wildcats want to do at the position." - GOAZCATS.com senior editor Matt Moreno.