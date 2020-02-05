Name: Frank "Showtime" Brown

Position: All-purpose back

School: Sterling High School (Houston, Texas)

Height: 6-0 | Weight: 185

Committed: January 14, 2020

Rivals ranking: 5.6 3-star

Other offers: Arkansas, Baylor, Colorado, Colorado State, Fresno State, Houston, Louisiana Tech, Michigan State, Missouri, Nebraska, North Texas, Northern Colorado, SMU, Southern Miss, Texas Southern, Texas Tech, Tulsa, UNLV, Utah, Utah State

Recruiting battle: Arizona had long been the favorite for the versatile all-purpose back from Houston. Brown took an official visit to UA back in the spring and sat on that trip until December just as the early signing period was about to get underway when he visited Michigan State. Ultimately, Brown decided to stick with the plan of committing to the Wildcats and he made that choice a few weeks ago during the dead period. The three-star prospect is one of the most talented recruits in UA's class and is someone other programs, most notably Baylor along with Michigan State, tried to persuade away from the Wildcats. His abilities as a pass catcher and ball carrier make him an invaluable piece to the offensive staff as he gets set to join the deepest position group at Arizona.

2019 stats/accolades: 62 carries, 848 yards, 15 touchdowns, 42 catches, 1,104 receiving yards, 15 receiving touchdowns; Named the District 11-5A-II MVP

What Frank said: "The reason I picked Arizona is because it is a great city and wonderful place. It is a fit for me and I will make a big impact early on for the team. Most importantly my relationship with the coaches is great. I love those guys."

GOAZCATS.com's final take: "Arizona has long been the favorite to land Frank Brown so when he committed it was not a big surprise. Even when running backs coach DeMarco Murray left the program for Oklahoma, Brown stayed committed to the Wildcats. That is a big deal and that amount of dedication tends to manifest itself on the field. Brown is Arizona's most talented player in the 2020 class and our expectation is that he contributes early in his career. His ability to do things other than just run the ball will help Brown to separate himself from a loaded running back group." - GOAZCATS.com senior editor Matt Moreno.