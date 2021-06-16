2022 recruiting: Texas-based DB Kyron Chambers commits to Arizona

It has been over two months since Arizona landed a commitment from a 2022 recruit, but the Wildcats kickstarted the summer in a big way Wednesday evening. High three-star cornerback Kyron Chambers (Dallas-South Oak Cliff) has announced his decision to commit to Arizona over offers from Arizona State, Cal, Washington State, Oklahoma State, Indiana, Texas Tech and SMU among many others.

Chambers used his first official visit on a trip to Arizona early in the month before visiting Indiana on an official trip. His decision comes in the midst of a busy month as the Wildcat have hosted around two dozen official visitors already this month with the NCAA dead period coming to an end May 31.

The 6-foot-1 cornerback has become a priority target for the Wildcats since being offered earlier in the year, and he is one of several defensive backs from Texas that cornerbacks coach DeWayne Walker has been focused on in this cycle.

"A relationship between me and the coaches, a coach that can get me into the league and develop me and a staff who will work with me mentally and physically," Chambers previously said about what he was looking for in a college program. "Also, a good, safe environment that I can live in for four years and where I can also stay focused. Then, I look into the academic part and inside the school."

Like many of the coaches on Arizona's staff, Walker has experience in the NFL and that is a big part of what went into the recruiting process for the new UA commit.

"I want to know which coach is going to help me achieve greatness, both mentally and physically," he previously said. "I want someone to keep it honest with me, someone who can help me get to the league and someone who can be a mentor or father figure as well."

Chambers is now the seventh commitment in the 2022 class for Arizona and the second defensive back to join the group. California-based prospect Tacario Davis was the first member of the secondary to commit to the Wildcats back in February.

The addition of Chambers, who joins California-based athlete Jonah Coleman as the highest-rated member of the class, bumps Arizona back up to No. 33 on the Rivals.com team rankings list.

The Wildcats are now tied with USC and UCLA for the third-most commits in the class among Pac-12 teams. Arizona is fifth among Pac-12 teams overall in the conference recruiting rankings after its latest commitment.