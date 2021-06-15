California wide receiver AJ Jones went into his official visit at Arizona committed to UCLA. By Monday evening he was no longer pledged to play for the Bruins. The three-star prospect from Colony High School in Ontario made the trek to Tucson after previously being offered by the coaching staff.

He has remained in contact with UA's staff since early in the process this year leading to his visit out to Arizona over the weekend.

"It was fun being able to meet the whole coaching staff and see the school," Jones said about his first trip to Tucson.