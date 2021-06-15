Four-star tight end Keyan Burnett is committed to USC and is planning on enrolling early with the Trojans. He wants that to be clear.

However, an opportunity to visit the school his dad attended and played football at was something the California recruit simply couldn't pass up on.

Burnett made the trek to Tucson with his family, including his younger brother Gage who already holds an offer from the Wildcats, to meet the new Arizona staff and get a feel for the program that has made him a priority in this cycle.

Head coach Jedd Fisch has created a considerable amount of buzz about the program since his arrival sparking interest in a number of recruits including Burnett. That curiosity helped push the USC commit to make the trip down to Tucson over the weekend.

"It was great to see my dad's old stomping grounds," said Burnett, whose father, Chester, played linebacker at Arizona in the 90s. "Really just everything the coaching staff is doing made me come out. The fact that they’ve done so much to the program in a short period of time is promising."