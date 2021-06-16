2022 recruiting: Quaron Adams closer to decision after recent Arizona trip

Arizona is one school in-state all-purpose back Quaron Adams is familiar with. He stopped by the campus earlier in the offseason to watch the Wildcats practice, but at that time he wasn't able to interact with the staff or see a majority of the facilities. So, earlier this month the three-star recruit from Chandler High decided to use one of his five official visits on a trip back down to Tucson to get a more detailed look inside the program under new head coach Jedd Fisch.

He came away fulfilled by all the new information he was able to learn about the coaches and the program after strictly speaking with the coaches virtually or on his phone for most of his recruitment.

"With me living in Arizona I feel like I definitely have an advantage over certain recruits across the country, but when I finally got to meet up with the whole coaching staff for my official visit I was very excited because before the dead period was over all I could really do was set zoom meetings and FaceTime calls," he said about his early June visit to UA.