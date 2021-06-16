2022 recruiting: Texas DT Tre Emory has 'close bond' with Arizona's coaches

Arizona was one of the first schools to enter the mix for Mount Pleasant High School defensive line prospect Tre Emory. Since then he has continued to pick up numerous offers with programs such as Auburn, Baylor, Colorado, Oregon State, Washington State, Arkansas, Oklahoma State, TCU and SMU all in the picture for the defensive tackle recruit.

However, his relationship with the UA coaching staff pushed him to make the trip out to Tucson to begin a whirlwind of a month that will ultimately play a big role in helping him determine his future school.

Emory is one of the prospects who is taking full advantage of the end of the NCAA dead period by making several visits to schools around the country. Meeting coaches in person and visiting different campuses is something he has been looking forward to for quite some time.

Arizona gave him an opportunity to break the ice on his official visit schedule the first weekend in June.

"It felt great just to even step on a college campus especially with me not being able to get a feel for what school I would want to attend in the near future," he said.