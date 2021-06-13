Colorado-based offensive tackle Travis Gray had already been to Arizona prior to his official visit with the Wildcats over the weekend. However, the last time he was in town he was not able to get the full experience with the NCAA dead period still in place at the time.

His latest trip allowed Gray to see the campus and experience Tucson without any restrictions giving him a great opportunity to know the coaching staff and school in more detail.

Gray has been one of the top targets for Jedd Fisch and the UA coaching staff this offseason, so getting out to Arizona to meet the staff and see more of the campus was a big part of the process for the 6-foot-8 prospect.

"It was great to finally meet the coaching staff and tour the inside of the facility," he said about his latest trip. "Coach Fisch opened his home to us, and made us feel like family."

Gray is not the only target from Colorado on Arizona's radar. Fellow 2022 offensive lineman Grayson Stovall is already committed to the Wildcats. Stovall no longer lives in Colorado after making the move to Chandler last year, but the connection between the two offensive linemen remains in place.

Arizona hosted both prospects for official visits over the weekend, and it was an added bonus for Gray to have someone from his home state alongside him during his time in Tucson.

"I was happy Grayson was able to join me on our official visit," Gray said. "We were able to hang out with each other and potential other teammates and get to know each other."