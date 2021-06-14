Arizona rolled out the red carpet for a number of prospects for the second week in a row, but one group in particular was in focus for the Wildcats. A trio of teammates from Servite High School in Anaheim, California made the trek to Tucson with their families for a joint official visit. Quarterback Noah Fifita is already committed to the Wildcats after making his decision earlier in the spring, while four-star tight end Keyan Burnett is already committed to USC and four-star wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan is still deciding on a school.

Jedd Fisch and his coaching staff would like nothing more in this class than to land all three come Signing Day. So, it was an important weekend for Wildcats.

Fifita is going to play a key role in all three recruits ending up at Arizona should it happen, but like every other prospect around the country he has had no in-person experience getting to know the coaching staff he will play for in the future.

That changed over the weekend as he was able to meet the new staff and see Arizona in person on his official visit with the program.

"It was great to finally meet all of the coaches and the staff in person," Fifita said. "It’s been almost half a year since they first offered me, so to be able to finally talk to the coaches directly instead of over the phone, it was awesome. I think it is difficult to build true relationships over the phone, so I am very happy to have had a great weekend."