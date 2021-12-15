GOAZCATS.com Signing Day Central

A map of where all Arizona's current commits call home heading into the early signing period.

This page will serve as a central hub for all the information coming in throughout the day as Arizona officially adds the pieces to its 2022 recruiting class during the early signing period.

SIGNED?: Yes BIO: Once committed to USC, the legacy tight end from California backed off his pledge in the summer after making a visit out to Arizona. Ultimately, the four-star tight end opted to follow in his father Chester's footsteps and play for the Wildcats. Burnett was the second player from Servite High School in Anaheim, California to pick the Wildcats in the cycle. He has a long-standing relationship with UA tight ends coach Jordan Paopao that helped Burnett stick with the Wildcats through the signing period. FILM

SIGNED?: No BIO: One of the top pass rushers in Southern California, Lane moved slowly through the process to figure out which schools wanted him most. He eventually decided to narrow his options down to five programs with Arizona, Oregon State, Colorado, Michigan and Oregon making the cut. He made official visits to Oregon State, Colorado and Arizona in the summer before picking the Wildcats just before the start of his senior season. Cincinnati offered him late in the process, but Lane has remained committed to UA heading into National Signing Day. FILM

SIGNED?: Yes BIO: The high three-star back from Stockton, California was one of the earliest members of Arizona's 2022 class. Coleman can play a variety of roles for the Wildcats, but he will join the team primarily as an explosive running back. Before picking Arizona, Coleman narrowed his options down to six programs including Oregon State, Tennessee, San Diego State, San Jose State and Colorado State. His relationship with UA running backs coach Scottie Graham grew strong throughout the process keeping Coleman on track to arrive at Arizona as a midyear enrollee in January. FILM

SIGNED?: Yes BIO: Arguably the most important recruit in the class for Arizona, Fifita made his decision early in the process by picking the Wildcats back at the start of April. His pledge to the Wildcats helped spark interest from several other recruits in the class, and Fifita and his family went on to become some of the biggest supporters of the program in the process. Fifita has helped to lead from the front remaining active in helping the Wildcats pursue other recruits in the class, namely his best friend and teammate Tetairoa McMillan. Fifita was named the offensive MVP in his league this season after a strong senior year at Servite High School in California. He is expected to enroll at UA in January and participate in spring practice. FILM

SIGNED?: Yes BIO: The Massachusetts native committed not once but twice to play for former UA defensive coordinator Don Brown. Martin and Brown built a strong connection both as natives of the Northeast. Martin first committed to play at Michigan but backed off that pledge when Brown left to become the defensive coordinator for the Wildcats. After a long process that nearly went into the fall, Martin finally decided to pull the trigger on his decision to make the move across the country and play for the Wildcats. Martin will not get the opportunity to play for Brown, who has since moved back to New England to take over the program at UMass, but he remains locked in with UA and will arrive to Tucson officially in the summer. FILM

SIGNED?: No BIO: An under-recruited prospect from Servite High School in California, Manu had to wait for his time to come. Eventually, Arizona was the Power Five program that took a chance in offering the highly-productive linebacker. The decision by the Wildcats proved to be a smart one as it didn't take long for Manu to pick Arizona sight unseen. He was the third member of his high school team to commit to UA when he announced his decision in October. Manu went on to finish his senior season as the defensive MVP in the highly-competitive Trinity League in California. Manu recently received a bump in his Rivals.com recruiting ranking, and he is now rated as a high three-star prospect coming out of his senior season. FILM

SIGNED?: No BIO: When the summer arrived the California receiver had already committed to and backed off a pledge from one Pac-12 program. Jones was previously committed to UCLA after he decided that staying close to home was the best option. However, by the time the start of the summer rolled around he began to waver in his decision leading to an official visit to Arizona. Not long after that trip the tall 6-foot-4 receiver decided that Arizona would be his new home and he committed to the Wildcats in early July. Jones played a variety of roles during his senior season at Colony High School in Southern California, but he will be a pass catcher for the Wildcats when he makes the move to Tucson. FILM

SIGNED?: No BIO: The tall pass rusher from Colony High School in California quietly built a strong profile as a Power Five prospect throughout the year. Ultimately, he focused on a select group of programs including Oregon State and Utah. Arizona remained involved and was finally able to get him out on an official visit in December. The trip went well enough that Ward decided to go with the Wildcats by the end of his time in Tucson. The three-star prospect had an opportunity to follow in his uncle Bobby Wagner's footsteps by attending Utah State, but instead he will play in the Pac-12 with the Wildcats. Ward will join Jones as the two players from Colony to sign with Arizona in the 2022 recruiting cycle. Running back Nathan Tilford and receiver Samajie Grant are two other Colony High alums who eventually suited up for the Wildcats in college. FILM

SIGNED?: No BIO: Things tend to find a way to work themselves out in recruiting, and that is certainly the case for Green. Up until the end of November the California receiver was committed to stay home and play at USC. When the Trojans decided to bring in Lincoln Riley as head coach, it changed things for Green leading to a decommitment from the three-star prospect. He quickly pivoted and turned his attention to Arizona. The Wildcats hosted Green for a visit in December, and he decided to make his new pledge by the end of the trip to Tucson. The elusive receiver had a strong season at Alemany High School as he finished with over 50 catches as a senior. FILM

SIGNED?: Yes BIO: Every class has to begin somewhere, and for Arizona it started with an in-state recruit. Stovall didn't take long to make his decision picking the Wildcats in late January to become the first member of the 2022 class. The three-star offensive lineman from Hamilton High School in Chandler is a Colorado native who moved to Arizona last year allowing him to play a normal football season amid uncertainty about games being played in his home state. Being closer to Tucson gave him an opportunity to bet a better feel for the program, and he has remained steady in his dedication to his commitment. Stovall has been an active recruiter in the Valley as he has worked to bring other prospects from the Phoenix area down to Tucson with him. FILM

SIGNED?: No BIO: There is plenty of talent every year in Long Beach, and one school that has started to see a major uptick in Power Five-level prospects is Millikan High. One of the top seniors on the team is Davis who put together an impressive senior season alongside some talented underclassmen. The tall defensive back is exactly the type of player defensive backs coaches Dwayne Walker and Chuck Cecil are looking for in the secondary, and his length is only going to help him get on the field in Tucson. Davis held offers from Arizona State and Kansas before deciding to go with the Wildcats in late February. FILM

SIGNED?: Yes BIO: Another Northeast-based recruit, Wiggins has strong bloodlines as the son of a former NFL player. The versatile defensive lineman also played tight end throughout his career, but ultimately he will settle in on the defensive side of the ball for the Wildcats. Arizona moved in early with Wiggins becoming the first Power Five program to offer him, and that paid off with an early commitment from the three-star prospect. In the time since his commitment, Wiggins has continued to keep a strong relationship with the Wildcats and defensive line coach Ricky Hunley. Wiggins was in the stands for Arizona's lone win during the 2022 season as he continues to forge a bond with his future team. Wiggins is expected to be one of the recruits arriving on campus in January for the Wildcats. FILM

SIGNED?: No BIO: Arizona shifted its focus to the offensive line once spring ball came to an end, and one of the first recruits the coaches prioritized heading into the summer is the three-star lineman from Hawaii. Savaiinaea is a big interior lineman who grabbed the attention of offensive line coach and offensive coordinator Brennan Carroll. The Wildcats moved quickly to bring the 6-foot-4, 330-pound lineman out for a visit to Arizona. He quickly moved to make his decision by the end of the month picking UA over offers from Arizona State, San Diego State, Hawaii and others. Savaiinaea will be one of the players to represent Arizona next month in the Polynesian Bowl in his hometown of Honolulu. FILM

SIGNED?: Yes BIO: Another recruit with NFL bloodlines, Deuce had a number of options when it came time to make a decision. The versatile pass rusher put together an impressive senior season, but that was only after he decided to pick the Wildcats over schools such as Iowa State, Boston College, Duke, San Diego State and others. Davis continued to shine throughout the year Hamilton, but he remained locked in with the Wildcats throughout the process giving him an opportunity to stay close to home for college. FILM

SIGNED?: Yes BIO: Having good size will always attract attention from college recruiters, and Powell certainly has a lot of size. The big tight end was able to showcase his skills and size enough to garner interest from several Power Five programs including Auburn, Florida State, UCLA and Iowa State among others. By the start of his senior season, Powell decided home is where he belongs as he committed to the Wildcats over those other options giving UA a strong tandem at the tight end position for Paopao to work with moving forward. FILM

SIGNED?: Yes BIO: Arizona's previous coaching staffs had a difficult time breaking into the top Phoenix-area high schools. Jedd Fisch and his staff quickly made it a priority to build relationships with coaches and programs across the state in hopes of keeping the most talented players right at home. The new UA coaches have been able to make progress in that regard, and one sign of that progress is the addition of the Chandler High defensive lineman. Johnson is an underrated prospect who had offers from Colorado, Idaho and Utah State in addition to UA. After taking a visit to Arizona during the summer it didn't take long for Johnson to conclude that he wanted to remain close to home and he picked the Wildcats over those other options. FILM

SIGNED?: Yes BIO: As the season came to a close for the Wildcats one thing became clear. The Wildcats need more help up front to continue building depth and making progress along the offensive line. Carroll and the rest of the staff turned their attention late in the cycle on adding another offensive lineman, and the road took the Wildcats to Salt Lake City where Reece shined as a left tackle at Brighton High School. One problem was Reece had already previously committed to Utah State. Arizona continued to pursue the senior lineman and eventually he made the trek to Tucson for an official visit late in the season. Not long after that trip Reece backed off his commitment to the Aggies before deciding to pick the Wildcats one week into December giving Arizona three offensive line commits in the class. FILM

TOP REMAINING TARGETS

COMMITTED | SIGNED?: Yes (Oregon) | No BIO: Easily Arizona's top priority throughout the cycle, McMillan became one of the top prospects in the class by the end of his senior season. An ultra-athletic and tall wideout, the five-star recruit shined on both sides of the ball during his final season at Servite High School. A lifelong Oregon fan, the Wildcats had an uphill battle in their pursuit of the elite playmaker. Ultimately, he decided to go with the Ducks over UA, but Fisch and his staff have never stopped recruiting the 11th-ranked prospect in the 2022 class. Three of McMillan's teammates committed to Arizona earlier in the process. FILM

COMMITTED | SIGNED?: No | No BIO: The four-star cornerback from California elected to stay home originally by committing to USC when there was no head coach in place. Since the time he committed there has been a change in Los Angeles with Lincoln Riley now taking over that program. Prysock backed off his commitment in November and began to look into other options. Arizona became one of the options, and Prysock made the trek to Tucson alongside his teammate Green. UCLA has been the main competition for Arizona since Prysock decided to back away from his pledge to the Trojans. FILM

COMMITTED | SIGNED?: No | No BIO: Arizona's connections to Southern California led the team to St. John Bosco where there is a talent-rich roster with a number of Power Five-level players. Among that group is the high three-star playmaker who could play a variety of roles at the next level. Luke received plenty of interest late in the cycle with Louisville and Arizona emerging as the two front runners though San Jose State has remained involved as well. Luke is expected to sign Wednesday but will hold off on announcing his decision until Jan. 8 when he plays in the All-American Bowl in Texas. FILM

COMMITTED | SIGNED?: Yes (Washington State) | No BIO: The cousin of Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, Taitai plays on the other side of the ball and made a name for himself as a senior on the best team in the country at Mater Dei High School. The tall defensive end committed to Washington State early in the fall, but since that time there has been a coaching change and a different direction for the program. Arizona made a late move with the senior defensive end leading to a visit on the last day of the contact period in December. Though he has not backed off his commitment, Arizona remains in the running for his pledge with a final decision expected to come Wednesday. FILM