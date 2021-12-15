COMMITMENT: 2022 Florida athlete Jai-Ayviauynn Celestine flips to Arizona

Arizona kicked off National Signing Day with a new addition to its 2022 class. Wednesday, former Western Carolina commit Jai-Ayviauynn Celestine flipped his pledge and announced his decision to play for the Wildcats after taking an official visit to UA last week. The ultra-versatile athlete prospect from Miami Palmetto High School in Florida is a prospect who could play on either side of the ball at the next level.

He also had an offer from Florida State but will instead leave home and move across the country to play for Jedd Fisch and the Wildcats.

UA made a late move for the 5-foot-10 receiver/defensive back, and the work paid off as he quickly made the decision to visit Tucson. That turned into an official offer from Arizona after the coaches had an opportunity to meet him, and ultimately Celestine opted to flip his commitment.

He kept his decision quiet until signing with UA on Wednesday during a ceremony at his school Wednesday morning.

The Wildcats now have 18 commitments in the class with UA expected to finish with over 20 commitments by the time the first day of the early signing period comes to a close.