Five-star WR Tetairoa McMillan will sign this week with Arizona in pursuit

ANAHEIM, California — Tetairoa McMillan is the top unsigned receiver in the 2022 class. Wednesday he watched as several of his Servite High School (Anaheim, California) teammates signed National Letters of Intent to various programs around the country. Three of those prospects signed to play college football at Arizona.

Afterward, McMillian took several pictures with each player including all three Arizona-bounds players — Noah Fifita, Jacob Manu and Keyan Burnett.

The 11th-ranked recruit was supposed to be part of the group that signed Wednesday, but amid a coaching change at Oregon the current Ducks commit decided the timing simply didn't feel right to make things official Wednesday.

At this point the five-star recruit is not pushing his decision back entirely, he just wants a couple more days to feel completely comfortable with his choice.