RECRUITING: 'Feeling felt right' for Kevin Green Jr. to commit to Arizona

A month ago California receiver Kevin Green Jr. was not headed anywhere. He was planning to stay in Los Angeles and play at USC. Leaving home to play at Arizona wasn't in the plans. Things change quickly in college football and college football recruiting though.

Lincoln Riley was recently hired as the next head coach in LA, and Green ultimately decided to back away from his pledge to the hometown program. Arizona recently entered the picture, and things moved at a rapid pace with the standout receiver from Alemany High School deciding to make a visit out to Tucson last last week.

By Saturday he had committed to the Wildcats with the plan of beginning his career at Arizona next month as a midyear enrollee.

"Soon as I got there the feeling felt right, I had a home feeling," Green said about his trip out to see the Wildcats and how that played into his decision to quickly pick Arizona over his other options.