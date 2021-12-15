COMMITMENT: 2022 SoCal DE TaiTai Uiagalelei flips to Arizona from Wazzu

A whirlwind of a weekend led to a change of mind for California defensive end Ta'iTa'i Uiagalelei. The Santa Ana-Mater Dei standout senior helped his team win a state title Saturday night before making a quick visit to Arizona to end the contact period Sunday. Wednesday, he completed his flip from Washington State by committing and signing with the Wildcats.

The 6-foo-3 defensive end, who is the cousin of current Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, had been committed to the Cougars since September. However, new defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen has strong connections to Southern California high schools, and Arizona quickly emerged with an offer for Uiagalelei shortly after Nansen was named the new defensive coordinator.

The offer prompted the visit, and Wednesday Uiagalelei was announced as a new member of Arizona's 2022 recruiting class.

Uiagalelei finished his senior season with 18 tackles, including six tackles for loss, to go with two sacks, two quarterback hurries and a fumble recovery.