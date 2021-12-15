COMMITMENT: 2022 4-star California DB Ephesians Prysock picks Arizona

Arizona added another four-star recruit to its class Wednesday, as California cornerback Ephesians Prysock brought an end to a few days of mystery by announcing his commitment to the Wildcats. The 6-foot-3 defensive back from Bishop Alemany High School in the Los Angeles area was not a recruit tied to UA even a month ago. However, Prysock recently backed off his previous commitment to USC allowing the Wildcats to make a late run at the 23rd-ranked prospect in California.

Prysock made an official visit out to Tucson last weekend alongside his Alemany teammate Kevin Green Jr., who committed to UA on the trip.

Arizona's newest commit had an opportunity to play at numerous programs around the country with offers from Ohio State, LSU, Oklahoma, Oregon, UCLA, Florida, Texas, Nebraska and Arizona State among many others.

Prysock quickly jumps to the top of Arizona's recruiting class as the 35th-ranked cornerback in the class with a four-star rating from Rivals.com.

Prysock is now the 19th member of UA's 2022 class after announcing his decision.