Cats Confidential: Getting to know 2022 forward Aaron Price

LAS VEGAS — 2022 forward Aaron Price is just getting started with his recruitment and is getting to know college programs. A high-academic recruit, Price has a 4.7 GPA and is gaining attention from programs such as Stanford, Yale, Harvard and others.

GOAZCATS.com reporter Kelly Horyczun took some time to chat with the Liberty High School (Henderson, Nevada) standout about the process so far, his interest in Arizona and much more at the recent Pangos All-American Camp in Las Vegas.

Watch a full introduction video interview with the rising senior below.