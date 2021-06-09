LAS VEGAS — The point guard position is an important one for every program in the country, and 2022 Las Vegas-based point guard Milos Uzan already has plenty of interested programs heading into his senior year. The 6-foot-3 recruit from Desert Pines High School was one of the top performers at the point guard spot this week at the Pangos All-American Camp in his hometown with an impressive showing over the three days of the event.

Arizona's previous coaching staff offered the 139th-ranked recruit in the class, and he has already had a conversation with new UA head coach Tommy Lloyd.

GOAZCATS.com reporter Kelly Horyczun caught up with Uzan to discuss his time at the camp plus his connection with the Wildcats, other schools that are standing out and much more.

Watch the full video interview with the rising senior point guard below.