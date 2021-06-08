LAS VEGAS — Nebraska-based forward Jasen Green is already making his way through the recruiting process. He has a handful of offers plus he already took a recent visit to Colorado with an official visit planned to see Nebraska in person. Green is also open to other programs that are getting involved, and he's looking forward to getting in front of coaches for the first time this summer.

The 6-foot-7 prospect has had some communication with Arizona's coaches as well. GOAZCATS.com reporter Kelly Horyczun caught up with Green at the Pangos All-American Camp in Las Vegas to discuss the latest with his recruitment and his interest with the Wildcats.

You can watch the full video interview below. For an evaluation of what we have seen from Green up to this point make sure to visit our premium message boards.