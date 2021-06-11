LAS VEGAS — AJ Storr's phone has been busy since he backed off his commitment to Illinois earlier in the spring. The 2022 guard, who is originally from Illinois, has seen a flood of interest come his way in recent weeks with several new offers now on the table. His stock is on the rise, and he was impressive at the the Pangos All-American Camp in Las Vegas this week.

The 6-foot-6 guard is well traveled having played in several different states, including Arizona, over the course of his high school career. He is now on his way to IMG Academy in Florida for his senior season, but not before he can make some visits to college campuses as he makes his way through the process.



GOAZCATS.com reporter Kelly Horyczun caught up with the three-star prospect to discuss where things stand in his recruitment at this stage, his interest in Arizona's program, what he's ultimately looking for in a college and much more.

Watch the full video interview from the Pangos All-American Camp below.