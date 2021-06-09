Cats Confidential: A chat with Arizona alum Mo Tangara at Pangos AA Camp

LAS VEGAS — Arizona alumnus Mo Tangara has kept close to the basketball world after the conclusion of his time as a player. He served as one of the camp coaches this week at the Pangos All-American Camp in Las Vegas where he fittingly coached the "Arizona" team over the event's three days.

Tangara was able to lead several impressive recruits at the camp including in-state 2022 prospects Adrame Diongue and AJ Storr, who both played at AZ Compass Prep in Chandler last season.

In addition to discussing his time coaching at the camp, Tangara spoke with GOAZCATS.com reporter Kelly Horyczun about his relationship with Lute Olson plus his thoughts on the new coaching staff at UA.

Watch the full video interview from the Pangos All-American Camp below.