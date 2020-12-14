 GOAZCATS - Arizona coaching search HQ
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-14 15:20:15 -0600') }} football Edit

Arizona coaching search HQ

Arizona has decided to move on from head coach Kevin Sumlin after three seasons. Athletic director Dave Heeke has vowed to cast a wide net during the program's national search for a new football coach at UA.

Here is where you will find all the latest information regarding Arizona's continuing search for its next head coach centralized for you to easily follow the process in the coming days and weeks.

UPDATES

Arizona dismisses head coach Kevin Sumlin after 70-7 loss to ASU

Search update: Early leader emerging for Wildcats

Arizona, Cal agree to cancel regular season finale

COACHING HOT BOARD

Arizona Hot Board 1.0 (Dec. 12)

RECRUITING IMPACT

Recruits react to news of Kevin Sumlin's dismissal at Arizona

Arizona loses two New Orleans commits after Sumlin news emerges

4-star 2022 receiver Kyion Grayes backs. off Arizona commitment after Sumlin news

DISCUSSION

The recruiting impact of Arizona's decision to fire Kevin Sumlin

Arizona's coaching targets: Who's the right man for the job?

Coaching profile: Brent Brennan discussion thread

