GOAZCATS - Arizona coaching search: Hot board 2.0

Arizona's coaching search has started to take shape as the program continues to look for its next head coach after parting ways with Kevin Sumlin last weekend. UA athletic director Dave Heeke will speak with the media Friday to update reporters on the search. The list of names vying for the job remains familiar but there has certainly been some more movement within the last few days.

CAREER RECORD (as a head coach): 101-67

SALARY (2020): $2.3 million

BIO: The 55-year-old head coach at Navy just wrapped up his 13th season with the Midshipmen Navy has had three double-digit win seasons under his watch including an 11-win season in 2019. He has led the team to an Associated Press Top 25 ranking of 16th at one point during his time in Annapolis. A native of Hawaii of Samoan descent, Niumatalolo's coaching career started at home as he joined the staff at Hawaii as a graduate assistant after his playing days as a quarterback came to an end at the school. He eventually departed his alma mater to join the Navy staff as a running backs coach before ultimately being promoted to offensive coordinator in 1997 to replace Paul Johnson who had left to become the head coach at Georgia Southern. He then went on to work at UNLV as an assistant coach before returning to Navy with Johnson where he was the offensive line coach and assistant head coach. Once Johnson left to Georgia Tech, Niumatalolo was promoted to head coach.

WHY HE'S AN OPTION: Navy has reached new levels under Niumatalolo with 11 bowl appearances during his time as head coach. As the head coach of a service academy football team he certainly has had to learn to recruit to a unique situation at Navy, but he has made it work with his triple option offense. Arizona nearly named Niumatalolo its head coach three years ago when the Wildcats decided to move on from Rich Rodriguez. He eventually decided to return to Navy, but there is certainly history between and the program. Like others on the list he has a direct connection to Dick Tomey having played quarterback for the legendary UA coach at Hawaii.

LATEST: Niumatalolo is one candidate whose name has come up quite a bit in recent days as the potential leader in UA's search for its next head coach. He has declined that any communication with Arizona has taken place, but he remains one of the favorites to land the job and is expected to have another interview with UA this time around.