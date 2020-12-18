GOAZCATS - Arizona coaching search: Hot board 2.0

Arizona coaching search: Hot board 2.0
Arizona's coaching search has started to take shape as the program continues to look for its next head coach after parting ways with Kevin Sumlin last weekend. UA athletic director Dave Heeke will speak with the media Friday to update reporters on the search. The list of names vying for the job remains familiar but there has certainly been some more movement within the last few days.
Here is a look at our latest list of candidates for Sumlin's replacement in Tucson.
Ken Niumatalolo — Navy head coach
CAREER RECORD (as a head coach): 101-67
SALARY (2020): $2.3 million
BIO: The 55-year-old head coach at Navy just wrapped up his 13th season with the Midshipmen Navy has had three double-digit win seasons under his watch including an 11-win season in 2019. He has led the team to an Associated Press Top 25 ranking of 16th at one point during his time in Annapolis. A native of Hawaii of Samoan descent, Niumatalolo's coaching career started at home as he joined the staff at Hawaii as a graduate assistant after his playing days as a quarterback came to an end at the school. He eventually departed his alma mater to join the Navy staff as a running backs coach before ultimately being promoted to offensive coordinator in 1997 to replace Paul Johnson who had left to become the head coach at Georgia Southern. He then went on to work at UNLV as an assistant coach before returning to Navy with Johnson where he was the offensive line coach and assistant head coach. Once Johnson left to Georgia Tech, Niumatalolo was promoted to head coach.
WHY HE'S AN OPTION: Navy has reached new levels under Niumatalolo with 11 bowl appearances during his time as head coach. As the head coach of a service academy football team he certainly has had to learn to recruit to a unique situation at Navy, but he has made it work with his triple option offense. Arizona nearly named Niumatalolo its head coach three years ago when the Wildcats decided to move on from Rich Rodriguez. He eventually decided to return to Navy, but there is certainly history between and the program. Like others on the list he has a direct connection to Dick Tomey having played quarterback for the legendary UA coach at Hawaii.
LATEST: Niumatalolo is one candidate whose name has come up quite a bit in recent days as the potential leader in UA's search for its next head coach. He has declined that any communication with Arizona has taken place, but he remains one of the favorites to land the job and is expected to have another interview with UA this time around.
Brent Brennan — San Jose State head coach
CAREER RECORD (as a head coach): 14-29
SALARY (2020): $850,000
BIO: Now in his fourth season as the head coach at San Jose State, Brennan has led the Spartans to an undefeated season this year with the team clinching a spot in the Mountain West title game for the first time in program history. Brennan has been a coach since the mid-1990s with his first college position coming as a graduate assistant at the University of Hawaii in 1998. He would go on serve as a graduate assistant at Washington and Arizona before earning his first full-time assistant coach job at Cal Poly in 2001. He became the receivers coach and recruiting coordinator at San Jose State in 2005 and remained with the program until 2011 when he left to coach receivers at Oregon State. A San Jose native, Brennan eventually returned to his hometown as the head coach in 2017. He signed a contract extension last year that will keep him as SJSU's head coach through the 2024 season.
WHY HE'S AN OPTION: A West Coast native who played at UCLA, Brennan has experience being on staff at Arizona plus he has strong ties to Tomey having served under the legendary UA coach both with the Wildcats and at San Jose State. He has experience coaching several positions and has led a turnaround with the Spartans over the last two seasons. Brennan is an impressive recruiter who has built his program by focusing on local prospects.
LATEST: The San Jose State head coach deflected a question about the Arizona head coach opening this week, and there is a genuine belief that he wants to remain focused on this week's Mountain West title game before even considering his next move. Sunday will be a key day in the process with Brennan since that will be one day after the matchup against Boise State and will present the next step in UA's pursuit of the Mountain West Coach of the Year.
