GOAZCATS - Arizona, Cal agree to cancellation of regular season finale

Arizona's season has officially come to an end.

Sunday evening, just a day after the Wildcats parted ways with head coach Kevin Sumlin, the Pac-12 announced that UA and Cal agreed to cancel the last game of the regular season set for this week. Cal was forced to cancel its matchup with Washington State on Saturday because of COVID-19 issues within the program putting this week's matchup in jeopardy.

Arizona had flirted with potential cancellations for the last couple weeks as a depleted roster caused by opt outs and injuries put the Wildcats close to the minimum number of players needed to play games in the Pac-12 season.

"I fully support the mutual cancellation of our game with Cal after consultations with the Pac-12 Conference, University leadership and California Athletics," UA athletic director Dave Heeke said in a statement Sunday evening. "While cancelled competitions have become an unfortunate reality this season, we must remain focused on the top health and safety of our student-athletes as our top priority."

Though not officially confirmed in the conference's press release, injuries are believed to have played a major role in Arizona's inability to field a team with enough available players to take the field this week.

The Wildcats had several players suffer injuries in Friday's game against Arizona State, a 70-7 loss at home.

The Territorial Cup loss to the Sun Devils prompted the UA administration to make a move at the head coach position and relieve Sumlin of his duties before the official end of his third season leading the program. First-year defensive coordinator Paul Rhoads was selected to take over the team on an interim basis to finish out the year.

Sunday morning the conference released the matchups for the final week of the regular season, but the details of UA's matchup with the Golden Bears were left to be determined at a later time amid the uncertainty for both teams.

So, Rhoads will not get an opportunity to lead the Wildcats this season and will instead be tasked with guiding the program through the early signing period that begins Wednesday.

UA will finish the abbreviated 2020 season with an 0-5 record and its 12-game losing streak will now follow the team into a third season in 2021. At that time the Wildcats will have a new head coach with Heeke relaying a message about the continued work he and his staff are doing to find the program's next coach in his statement on Sunday.

"With the official conclusion of our football season, we will continue with our national search for the next head football coach at the University of Arizona," he said.

The Wildcats lost four of their five games this season by double digits after a rocky offseason that included the team losing some of its top playmakers to other programs during the months leading up to the season. Rhoads was forced to work with the group that remained in place which meant several walk-on players seeing the field in significant roles on defense.

Offensively, UA was not able to build any momentum with starting quarterback Grant Gunnell missing two of the five games with a shoulder injury.

The Wildcats' last win came on Oct. 5, 2019 against Colorado on the road.