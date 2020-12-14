GOAZCATS - Recruiting news: 4-star WR commit Kyion Grayes backs off Arizona pledge

"Due to the unfortunate circumstances I am decommitting from the University of Arizona," Grayes said in a message posted to social media . "I would like to thank the UofA coaching staff and the wildcat community for making feel so welcomed much love to all of you."

Four-star 2022 receiver prospect Kyion Grayes announced his decision to decommit from Arizona on Monday citing the uncertainty in Tucson as the reason behind his move.

Arizona's move to fire head coach Kevin Sumlin over the weekend has prompted some of the program's top committed recruits to reconsider their decisions in recent days. Monday morning the most prominent of the Wildcats' commits decided to pull his name off the list.

The junior at Chandler High put together an impressive season with the Wolves garnering him more attention from programs across the country. Since his commitment to Arizona in August, Grayes has picked up offers from Oregon and Ohio State. Schools such as Arizona State, Miami, Iowa State and Michigan State had offered him before he picked to stay close to home and attend Arizona.

Grayes has already been eyeing visits to other programs even before the dismissal of Sumlin by Arizona over the weekend. So, his decision should not come as a surprise to the program.

“I want to visit places,” Graves recently said. “The first place on my list is Ohio State. Right when everything opens up, first place. I’m going to go visit Michigan State, Oregon, there are a few places I want to go to. And then after all that I’ll know for sure.”

The current NCAA dead period will run into the spring meaning Grayes will not be able to take visits until April at the earliest, but he will certainly continue to see a lot of attention from programs around the country.

Grayes was the first member of the 2022 class for the Wildcats and his commitment was quickly followed by a pledge from Tucson-Salpointe junior quarterback Treyson Bourguet this summer.

